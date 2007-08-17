Custom Optimus Prime Protoform Model is Cooler Than the Original

This was an off-the-shelf Optimus Prime model — "was" being the operative word — before a model-modder painstakingly repainted and modified it to create this "Optimus Prime Protoform." It's an amazing piece of craftsmanship and a straight-out badass model. Hit the jump to hear how he made it.

I saw the diamond in the rough though with the robot... so I gave him the "fill in the gaps" treatment, filling and sculpting and then sanding all the screw holes, so he was more complete and neat. Then I did multiple layers of paint on him... base coat of a metallic black, then drybrushed layers of Oily Steel then a custom mixed metallic light blue (very subtle.) I think he came out looking a lot more organic and protoform-ish.

Sounds like it took a lot of patience. Nice work, dude. [TFW2005 via NotCot.org]