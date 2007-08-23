CulinaryPrep May Let Me Eat Raw Chicken 'Til The Cows Come Home

Although the press release doesn't mention my beloved chicken sashimi, it does say that the CulinaryPrep home unit, which went on sale today for $400, "removes e.coli, listeria, salmonella and other dangerous impurities from food." Still, something about it smells fishy.

The key to the patented Grovac bacteria-killing process is some kind of "all-natural" antimicrobial "neutralizer" solution invented by a pharmacist named Bill Groves who wanted to remove the "muddy" taste from his catfish. I hope it's not lemon juice, because I can get that without spending $400.The other element to the process is a plastic food tumbler, essentially a fancy version of the $150 vacuum-sealed marinade machine you may have seen last time you grabbed a SkyMall catalog.

Together, the $400 combo supposedly spells out culinary peace-of-mind:

The process and technology reduce the level of pathogenic and spoilage bacteria found on meat and produce by up to 99.5% - making it safer to eat and extending its shelf-life.

I believe these claims, I really do. But how will you know if it works? By not dying?

The only time I had food poisoning, it came from a restaurant meal. On the flipside, I do not own one of these systems now, and have never given anyone salmonella, listeria or e. coli, at least not accidentally. The science may be solid, but that doesn't mean it's worth paying for. Now if they called it a chicken sashimi maker, you bet your ass I'd buy it! [CulinaryPrep]