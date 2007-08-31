If you're looking to make your apartment look as creepy as possible, you can't do much better than nailing a dead bird to your wall, hanging a clock around its neck, and calling it art. That's just what designer Michael Sans did, and it's why he presumably lives a solitary life. No, you can't buy one, as he only made one and it isn't for sale. You don't need me to tell you how to make your own, you creepball. [Watchismo Times via Product Dose]
Cuckoo Clock Takes Things Too Literally
