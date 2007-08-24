Creative Travelsound i50 Dock Big Enough to Eat Your Shuffle

The Travelsound i50 is a portable speaker for the iPod Shuffle from Creative Japan. Attach it to your Shuffle and suddenly you've got what looks like a very cool, very Vegas-baby, retro-style Ronson cigarette lighter that plays your tunes.Charge the lithium polymer battery up via USB and it'll give you 15 hours of playback. An LED display shows you how much juice you've got left, and there's 700mWx2ch output with signal-to-noise ratio of 80dB. Weighing 85 grams and with a carabiner clip to attach it to wherever you want, the $69 Travelsound i50 is currently only available in Japan. [New Launches]