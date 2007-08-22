Countertop Beer Cooler and Tap, Just in Time for Labor Day

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

beertapcooler.jpgSlip a five-liter keg of your favorite brew into this Countertop Beer Cooler and Tap, and satisfy that beer jones in style. The thing even has an LED showing adjustable temperature. It has another advantage over some of the other countertop taps we've seen, too, because it lets you take it on the road or on the boat with its included AC/DC power adapter.There's no pesky pumping necessary, either, because it uses CO2 cartridges, and you can even adjust the CO2 content with a pressure gauge. If it works as advertised, it can keep that beer nice and cold all the way down to 37Â°.

Sure beats the hell out of those beer bongs the guys have been trying to convince me to quaff. I especially like the window that lets you see that keg nestled inside, staying frosty cool and awaiting the consumption of its frothy contents. Available at the end of this month, pick one up for that Labor Day bash for $299.95. [Hammacher, via The Uber Review]

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
