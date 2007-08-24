Countdown Clock Sets Your Goal, Hollywood Style

Here's another spin on that countdown clock idea, but this one takes more of a Hollywood movie star approach. Decide your goal from among the few printed strips of paper included (or go ahead and make your own), slide that goal into the slot on the front of this clock, enter the day and year of your big special occasion, and you're off and counting.

What this has to do with a clapboard is anybody's guess, but maybe this is reserved for those Hollywood starlets who want to give themselves a measured amount of time to get that plum starring role before they leave town, going back to the soda shop whence they came. Beyond all that, it can also just tell you the time of day. [Design Town, via Oh Gizmo]