The CopterBox is a disposable air-drop box, designed to safely drop cargo from a plane. Using parachutes is more expensive, and requires that you go back at some point to pick them up. With this system you can just throw a package out and forget about it. Unless it's raining. Check out a video after the jump.

The three rotor blades spin at about 450 rpm to create lift and slow its descent. It has already been used by U.S. Special Forces in Afghanistan. [DropMaster]