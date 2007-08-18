Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Condom that Makes your Willy Bigger Set to be Huge

hedgehog.jpgA condom that will make your erection even larger than it already is and last even longer than it already does—ain't that right, guys?—is on its way. British firm Futura Medical's CSD500 rubber will be launched by British condom manufacturer Durex under an as-yet undisclosed name sometime next year. And it's all to do with what's in the teat.ron-condom.gifThe condom contains a small amount of gel called Zanifil that dilates the arteries and increases blood flow to the penis, giving the wearer a firmness, increase in size and longevity that isn't needed at all, because you were just trying it out to see if made any difference, right? What I want to know is, what the hell are they going to call it? [Futura Medical]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature netflix streaming

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles