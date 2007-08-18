A condom that will make your erection even larger than it already is and last even longer than it already does—ain't that right, guys?—is on its way. British firm Futura Medical's CSD500 rubber will be launched by British condom manufacturer Durex under an as-yet undisclosed name sometime next year. And it's all to do with what's in the teat.The condom contains a small amount of gel called Zanifil that dilates the arteries and increases blood flow to the penis, giving the wearer a firmness, increase in size and longevity that isn't needed at all, because you were just trying it out to see if made any difference, right? What I want to know is, what the hell are they going to call it? [Futura Medical]
Condom that Makes your Willy Bigger Set to be Huge
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia
With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.