Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Shower Head Music Player Cleans And Entertains All At Once

showe_bar.jpgThis concept for a combination shower head/MP3 player definitely falls under the unnecessary gadgets category, but that doesn't make it any less cool or imaginiative. The concept consists of a speaker/charging base/shower head holder mounted to the shower wall while the detachable shower head has control buttons for the MP3 device.

While no specifics were given as to how MP3s would be loaded on the device, one would assume an SD card, or similar removable flash media, would be the storage method of choice. If this ever comes out, consider me in, because just looking at it makes me want to start singing in the shower.
showe_bar2.jpg
showe_bar3.jpg[Yanko Design]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature netflix streaming

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles