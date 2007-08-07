Shower Head Music Player Cleans And Entertains All At Once

This concept for a combination shower head/MP3 player definitely falls under the unnecessary gadgets category, but that doesn't make it any less cool or imaginiative. The concept consists of a speaker/charging base/shower head holder mounted to the shower wall while the detachable shower head has control buttons for the MP3 device.

While no specifics were given as to how MP3s would be loaded on the device, one would assume an SD card, or similar removable flash media, would be the storage method of choice. If this ever comes out, consider me in, because just looking at it makes me want to start singing in the shower.



[Yanko Design]