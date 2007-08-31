Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Concept Rocking Chair Comes with Overhead Light, Alien Hipness

rockingwheelchair-concept.jpgLooking vaguely like an alien life-form from Lost in Space, the "Rocking Wheel Chair" is a concept rocking chair created by designer Mathias Koehler. With spindly alien legs and an ever-important overhead light, the rocking chair manages to be simultaneously hip and terrifyingly ugly — which is ironically what I look for in a woman.

The chair makes a great present for your cyber-punk grandmother who could sew you up a nice pair of anarchistic pants real quick. Still, why not go further with this, Mathias — let's give it Bluetooth-capability and an engine, then we're in business. [Mathias Koehler via TreeHugger]

