Competition: 'Get out of jail' card from CBL Data Recovery

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Remember that Ten Commandments of Data Loss Prevention we ran a few days ago? Well the team at CBL has decided to extend the hand of love to one lucky Giz reader, in the form of a special 'Get out of Jail Free' card. Just like Monopoly, only this time the escape is from one serious disk meltdown. CBL puts the value of this card at $3500 - so if your system gets fried, burned, flooded, stabbed, shot, whatever, they will go the distance to try and restore as much of your data as can possibly be restored.

Like the sound of that? All you have to do is comment below and tell us your data loss horror stories. Entries close Friday August 17, so you've got more than a week to visit the therapist and unleash those repressed memories of woeful data disasters. Terms and Conditions

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.

