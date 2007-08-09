Comb-Over Expert Scoffs at Baldness Cures

Those of us who are follicularly challenged take great fascination in baldness gadgets, such as the HairMax Laser Comb which didn't impress us much. But why not just learn how to do an elaborate comb-over like this Japanese guy? He must be the world comb over expert. Take a look at what he does with a brush, a blow dryer, long hair on the sides and exquisite skill. Amazing. [Geekologie]