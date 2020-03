You know you've made it when random restaurants in Sarajevo are named after you, though I always envisioned Gates' place with a Surface at every table and a bit less residual grease on the windows. But that Sinatra-esque rendering of Bill&mash;dead on.

So what would the Jobs restaurant be like? I'm seeing calamari, finger bowls...and Meizu knockoff next door. [flickr via crunchgear]