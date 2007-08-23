Here's one of five projects from a new book entitled Forbidden LEGO, showing you cool guns 'n' shit that you really would have liked to build when you were a kid but, well, mommy might have gotten pissed. And hey, you could've put an eye out with that thing. Projects also included in the book include this hardly dangerous and oddly named High Velocity Automatic LEGO Plate Dispenser (where are the plates?), Paper Plane Launcher, Candy-Coated Catapult, All-Terrain LEGO and the formidable-sounding Ping Pong Cannon. Now that you're out on your own without mommy breathing down your neck, soldier, have at it. Sounds like a blast. [No Starch Press]