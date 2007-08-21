This week on Coolness Roundup, Gizmodo's Charlie White and Sci Fi Tech's Stephen Schleicher celebrate the big 1-0-0 by talking about the wonders behind Apple Keynote presentation software, the Netflix and Blockbuster price war, the size of AT&T phone bills and a remarkable prediction they made on show #1 two years ago. [Free Podcast on iTunes or at Coolness Roundup]
Coolness Roundup: Show 100 Features Apple Keynote, iPhone Bills and a Remarkable Prediction
