This week on the 99th episode of Coolness Roundup, Gizmodo's Charlie White and Sci Fi Tech's Stephen Schleicher talk about iMacs, iLife, iWork, and take a look at high-definition combo DVD players. They wrap things up with the Rapid-Fire Roundup of Cool Products, all on Coolness Roundup, a free netcast on iTunes, or you can download it directly from the show's official website. [Coolness Roundup]
Coolness Roundup: iLife and iMac Intros Stir Yawns, Sighs
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia
With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.