Chumby Unboxing Video, Looks Chumbalicious

Remember the Chumby? It's that kinda fat, always connected Widget browser. A few production models have gone out to the public, and it's looking pretty good if you fall for their marketing, referring to it as "cute" instead of "obese." (Note: I think it's ugly in black but I dig the leather grips.)

This video is more for the hardcore Chumby enthusiast, but fast forward to the middle if you want to see the Chumby in action. YouTube seems quick on the device, with fluid playback. And for $200, it might be a nice toy to fiddle around with on a lazy Sunday morning. Did that come out perverted to anyone else? It wasn't meant to. (For once, I know.)