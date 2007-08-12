Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Remember the Chumby? It's that kinda fat, always connected Widget browser. A few production models have gone out to the public, and it's looking pretty good if you fall for their marketing, referring to it as "cute" instead of "obese." (Note: I think it's ugly in black but I dig the leather grips.)

This video is more for the hardcore Chumby enthusiast, but fast forward to the middle if you want to see the Chumby in action. YouTube seems quick on the device, with fluid playback. And for $200, it might be a nice toy to fiddle around with on a lazy Sunday morning. Did that come out perverted to anyone else? It wasn't meant to. (For once, I know.) [cheapedia via engadget]

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.

