Chuck E Cheese Robots Hacked to Play Hip Hop

What do you get when you mix the nightmare-inducing early-'90s robotics of Chuck E Cheese's with Bubba Sparxxx? Slightly less nightmare-inducing robots. That may be because I'm older now and less afraid of robots, but if I remember correctly the music these robots used to play while I scarfed down crappy pizza and wasted my parent's quarters on Skee Ball was pretty frightening. [Boing Boing]