Chip Shortages Force Nintendo to Delay Expanding Wiis

Digitimes is claiming that Nintendo is having a problem making good on its promise to ramp up Wii production, something that was set for June, thanks to a shortage of IC chips and PCBs. This means that the global Wii shortage will continue well into the second half of 2007, the holiday season and probably into 2008 as well. If you want a Wii for Xmas, you'd better pick one up if you see one. [Digitimes via Kotaku] Update 2: Nintendo has this statement to make:

"Nintendo has no revisions to announce to its most recent shipment forecasts at this time."

So no shipment forecast changes, but it's not quite a denial that they're not having problems. Everything's still up in the air for now.

Update: We contacted Nintendo for a response, and we'll update when we hear back.