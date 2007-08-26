Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Chinavasion's MP3 Cassette Player Brings The Good Times Back

post82508mp3tape.jpgWe have an endearment to cassette inspired gadgets and those who create them. For that reason, we applaud Chinavasion for their spectacular MP3 Cassette Player. It is shaped like a cassette. It is an MP3 player. Does it require any more tricks to seduce you? Probably not, but nonetheless, there is still a little something up its plastic sleeve.

The MP3 player is not shaped like an audiocassette without reason; it can actually be played through a cassette deck! It does not come supplied with any memory at all; you must supply your own SD/MMC card (2GB maximum). It shall only playback MP3 encoded tracks, has a USB2.0 connection, rechargeable battery and only supports Windows 2000 (anyone still use this?)/XP. Launch dates and pricing details not confirmed at present. If you have wondered what your MP3s would sound like pumping out of archaic stereo deck you have lying about, wonder no more. Much like our once, thick, luscious hair, the cassette used to do quite a nifty job. Unfortunately, like our present day, sad comb over, the cassette is also forced into attempting to impress the ladies by pretending to be something it is not. It probably is not going to work out great for it either, but you have to love the effort. Take a bow Mr. Cassette MP3; we still love you with all of our partially balding heads. Guys, lose the comb overs—no one loves the effort. [Product Page via Technabob] .

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.

