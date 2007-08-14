What in the hell is China doing these days? First they install 20,000 cameras in one city to track every single resident, and now they want to make an inch-by-inch map of the moon. They're launching a lunar orbiter called the "Chang'e One" later this year that'll take pictures that'll be stitched together into a detailed map, and then China plans to send an unmanned vehicle to the surface by 2010. What they're trying to do up there is anyone's guess, but I feel like it's not just for scientific exploration and to collect moon rocks. We're watching you, China. [CNN]
China to Map Entire Moon in Detail, Send Unmanned Vehicle to Surface
