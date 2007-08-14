China to Map Entire Moon in Detail, Send Unmanned Vehicle to Surface

What in the hell is China doing these days? First they install 20,000 cameras in one city to track every single resident, and now they want to make an inch-by-inch map of the moon. They're launching a lunar orbiter called the "Chang'e One" later this year that'll take pictures that'll be stitched together into a detailed map, and then China plans to send an unmanned vehicle to the surface by 2010. What they're trying to do up there is anyone's guess, but I feel like it's not just for scientific exploration and to collect moon rocks. We're watching you, China. [CNN]