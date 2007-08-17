Cheapness Sends Student to the Grave via Computer Electrocution

From the Embarrassing Obituaries Dept.: a 20-year-old student in Shanghai was killed when his computer electrocuted him. Apparently, it was very hot outside, yet Wu refused to turn the AC on. His computer was overheating, so rather than go with the AC, he took the case off to let it breath. His sweaty legs hit some exposed wires, and he got zapped into oblivion. Yikes. Let that be a lesson to you: Don't be so cheap that you refuse to turn the AC on even when it's so hot your computer is about to crash. It could kill you. [Shanghai Daily via Weird Asia News]