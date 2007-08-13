Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Chair Suitcase, Unbelievably Is Not Black Magic

Post1_12-ChairCase.jpgThe suitcase lives in a paradox - when in use it is economising space, when it is not in use it does the exact opposite. Some bright spark knew there had to be a better way and to prove it they designed the Suitcase Chair.

When not in baggage carrying use, your suitcase can now keep gravity at bay by preventing your butt from falling to the ground. If you tend to vomit when seated on the floor and have a strong aversion to furniture that cannot take on a dual purpose in life, the Chair Suitcase is for you. If such problems in life evade you, you should have one anyway - this much functionality, in such a confined plastic space, is only usually displayed by your winkle. Plastic and winkles aside, we love it as much as we love making jokes about small, useless willies. As far as we can tell, this is only a concept, but if you know any better go ahead and prove us wrong - drop what you know in the comments. Drop your doo-doo in the toilet... wash your hands... seek help. [Techeblog]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature netflix streaming

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles