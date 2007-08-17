Chainsaw Wheelbarrow Drag Runs Fast, Could Kills Faster

Yes, this is exactly what it looks like: a stupid mechanical contraption designed to increase the number of fatal accidents in the workplace. It's also a wheelbarrow drag racer powered by two chainsaws and a participant on the Silverline Drag Racing competition, a contest for modified power tools and, apparently, unused props from the Texas Chainsaw Massacre. More racing power tools in the video after the jump.

As you can see, there were all kinds of mods, from leaf blower based racers to sanders and radial saws. [Gizmag]