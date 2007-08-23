Certain Aluminum Apple Keyboard Function Keys Not Working For You?

If you recently purchased one of those new slim aluminum Apple keyboards, you might have noticed that a couple of the fancy function keys on top (where the F-keys are) didn't work. Namely, the F3 and F4 keys, which activate the ExposÃ© and the Dashboard functions. Even using OS X's built-in keyboard shortcut remapping tool doesn't fix this. I've confirmed on my own Apple keyboard that it doesn't work. What's up with this, Apple? Is there going to be another keyboard software update soon? [Apple Support]