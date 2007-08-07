Sidekick 4/LX/Shuriken Gets FCC'd

The rumored Sidekick LX, otherwise known as the Sidekick 4, has been as hidden and stealthy as a ninja, but now it's been outed by the FCC. There aren't more details or images, but supposedly is a Sharp device (like the 3), has Danger OS v4.4, a 400 x 208 pixel screen, EDGE, and a bigger battery.





But all that info comes by way of forums and leaked docs, so who knows what the final will look like. The FCC docs do mean it's real, however. And hiptop3.com believes the phone will come in October. [FCC via Hiptop3]