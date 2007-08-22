The cellphone piano is for those who love making music with a cellphone, if there are any. Each key on the keyboard is wired to a key on the cellphone, no longer restricting a cellphone musician to single keypad.[we make money not art via textually]
Mobile Phone Keyboard Turns Tones Into Tunes
