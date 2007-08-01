The M500 GSM Watch from Australia isn't your only cellphone watch option now with the Cect Mobile watch from China. It's got a semi-decently large LCD, six hardware buttons, GSM support, Bluetooth, MP3, MP4, FM radio and a headset jack. No pricing yet, but it does come in all sorts of colors. [Phone Daily via Slashphone]
Cect Phone Watch From China Has Bluetooth, MP3, MP4 and FM Radio
