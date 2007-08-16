CEC W100 Watch Phone: Little Phone, Big Features

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Watchphone.pngThe CEC W100 seems to be giving the SMS M500 watchfone a run for its money. Not only does the W100 go spec for spec with the M500 by including a built-in touch screen & Bluetooth, but it goes up and above by adding a 1.3-megapixel camera, 1GB of storage & an FM radio. No details yet on its phone abilities yet, but we'll keep you posted since that will be this tiny phones make or break feature.[SliperyBrick]

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.

