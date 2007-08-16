CEC W100 Watch Phone: Little Phone, Big Features

The CEC W100 seems to be giving the SMS M500 watchfone a run for its money. Not only does the W100 go spec for spec with the M500 by including a built-in touch screen & Bluetooth, but it goes up and above by adding a 1.3-megapixel camera, 1GB of storage & an FM radio. No details yet on its phone abilities yet, but we'll keep you posted since that will be this tiny phones make or break feature.[SliperyBrick]