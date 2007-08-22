CBL Data Recovery Competition: The Winner Is...

Like Highlander, there can be only one. We consulted with the crew at CBL on helping us pick a winner, but we all pretty well agreed on who should take out the prize.

Congrats to 'Simon M', who showed us never to trust other people's back-up regimens, and to fear and respect the 'initialise' command. Hopefully the 'get out of jail' card will help you rest easier than ever before.

Thanks for all the stories - sorry to those of you who seemed desperate for immediate relief. But if we folded under the weight of every tech sob story we'd be giving our shirts away. Still, at least you now know who to call for help if you REALLY need it.