Caterpillar Stretcher Climbs, Descends Stairs

stretcher.jpgWe've been lucky enough not to be carried in a stretcher, but if we're going to be, we'd want it to be in one of these. This design for a Caterpillar stretcher looks standard at first, but can tilt up to a reclining or sitting wheelchair and glide gracefully up and down stairs. This lets the paramedics easily carry you down elevator-less buildings without risking breaking your body even more. Still not designed for the morbidly obese, however. [Yanko Design]

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.

