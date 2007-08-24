Caterpillar Stretcher Climbs, Descends Stairs

We've been lucky enough not to be carried in a stretcher, but if we're going to be, we'd want it to be in one of these. This design for a Caterpillar stretcher looks standard at first, but can tilt up to a reclining or sitting wheelchair and glide gracefully up and down stairs. This lets the paramedics easily carry you down elevator-less buildings without risking breaking your body even more. Still not designed for the morbidly obese, however. [Yanko Design]