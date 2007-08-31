Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Casio's Exilim Cam Lets You Shoot 300 Frames Per Second, MythBusters-Style

Casio_Exilim_60fps.jpg Like you, I suffer from jealousy of Jamie and Adam's high-speed cams, so I'm all jazzed that a new Casio Exilim can pull off 300fps at VGA quality thanks to a new high-speed CMOS.

As the translated press release puts it, "the high speed animated picture photographing function...catches the movement discernibly." You can say that again!

It can also hit a ridiculous 60fps in still shooting mode—perhaps not enough to capture the bullet whizzing into the pig's head, but definitely good enough to watch a ninja clap a sword in his hands. [Press Release via Akihabara News]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature netflix streaming

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles