Like you, I suffer from jealousy of Jamie and Adam's high-speed cams, so I'm all jazzed that a new Casio Exilim can pull off 300fps at VGA quality thanks to a new high-speed CMOS.

As the translated press release puts it, "the high speed animated picture photographing function...catches the movement discernibly." You can say that again!

It can also hit a ridiculous 60fps in still shooting mode—perhaps not enough to capture the bullet whizzing into the pig's head, but definitely good enough to watch a ninja clap a sword in his hands. [Press Release via Akihabara News]