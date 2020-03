Casio EX-V8 has 16:9 Format, Better Definition

The best thing about Casio's latest Exilim, the Hi-Zoom EX-V8, is the new 16:9 video format, which pumps the recording resolution to 848 x 480 pixels, using the H.264 Advanced Video Codec. Like the previous models, these can send videos directly to YouTube, but now in panoramic format. Specs after the jump.• 8.1 million effective pixels, 7x optical zoom • CCD-shift image stabilization mechanism • 2.5-inch bright LCD display • Max. brightness of 1000 cd/m² at the center of the LCD screen • Maximum 4 shot/second high-speed continuous shutter (at 2.0 megapixel) • High-quality movies using the H.264 standard • Movie mode with electronic image stabilization function. • YouTube Capture Mode for uploading to YouTube • Comes with unique "YouTube Uploader for Casio" software • Choice of two camera body colors: silver and black

UPDATE: The Exilim EX-V8 will cost around $329.99. [Ascii through Google Translate and Lets Go Digital]