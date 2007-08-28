Casio EX-V8 has 16:9 Format, Better Definition

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

exilim-v8-big.jpg The best thing about Casio's latest Exilim, the Hi-Zoom EX-V8, is the new 16:9 video format, which pumps the recording resolution to 848 x 480 pixels, using the H.264 Advanced Video Codec. Like the previous models, these can send videos directly to YouTube, but now in panoramic format. Specs after the jump.â€¢ 8.1 million effective pixels, 7x optical zoom â€¢ CCD-shift image stabilization mechanism â€¢ 2.5-inch bright LCD display â€¢ Max. brightness of 1000 cd/mÂ² at the center of the LCD screen â€¢ Maximum 4 shot/second high-speed continuous shutter (at 2.0 megapixel) â€¢ High-quality movies using the H.264 standard â€¢ Movie mode with electronic image stabilization function. â€¢ YouTube Capture Mode for uploading to YouTube â€¢ Comes with unique "YouTube Uploader for Casio" software â€¢ Choice of two camera body colors: silver and black

UPDATE: The Exilim EX-V8 will cost around $329.99. [Ascii through Google Translate and Lets Go Digital]

