Canon's two latest additions to its low-frills high-performance A-Series keep up the good reputation. The A720 IS is a 8-megapixel shooter with 6x optical zoom lens and optical image stabilizing that will cost a remarkably low $250. The A650 IS takes the spotlight, however, with 12.1 megapixel resolution, 6x optical zoom lens and a twisty 2.5-inch Vari-Angle LCD, all for $400. Both cameras use Canon's new DIGIC III engine for faster startup, smarter autofocus and less shutter lag. [Canon]
Canon Unveils PowerShot A720 IS and 12-megapixel A650 IS
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia
With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.