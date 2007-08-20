Canon Unveils PowerShot A720 IS and 12-megapixel A650 IS

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

PowerShot-A-Series_1.jpgCanon's two latest additions to its low-frills high-performance A-Series keep up the good reputation. The A720 IS is a 8-megapixel shooter with 6x optical zoom lens and optical image stabilizing that will cost a remarkably low $250. The A650 IS takes the spotlight, however, with 12.1 megapixel resolution, 6x optical zoom lens and a twisty 2.5-inch Vari-Angle LCD, all for $400. Both cameras use Canon's new DIGIC III engine for faster startup, smarter autofocus and less shutter lag. [Canon]

