Canon Release PowerShot G9

Canon released a new camera today that will sit at the top of the G-series range. The PowerShot G9 is aimed at those who don't want the bulk of an SLR, but do need some of the advanced controls that they offer. The camera has a resolution of 12.1 mega-pixels, a 6x optical zoom and can shoot in RAW. It also features image stabilization and face recognition, which are almost standard on all Canon models now. It should be in stores in October, and will come bundled with a lithium-ion rechargeable battery and charger, and a 32MB MMC plus memory card, for $499.99. [Canon]