Canon released a new camera today that will sit at the top of the G-series range. The PowerShot G9 is aimed at those who don't want the bulk of an SLR, but do need some of the advanced controls that they offer. The camera has a resolution of 12.1 mega-pixels, a 6x optical zoom and can shoot in RAW. It also features image stabilization and face recognition, which are almost standard on all Canon models now. It should be in stores in October, and will come bundled with a lithium-ion rechargeable battery and charger, and a 32MB MMC plus memory card, for $499.99. [Canon]
Canon Release PowerShot G9
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia
With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.