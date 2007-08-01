Canon iVIS HG10 Has 40GB Hard Drive but Falls Short on High Definition

The Canon iVIS HG10 3CCD can record five-and-a-half hours of top banana quality video action on its 40GB hard drive. Unfortunately, the format is limited to a sad 1,440 x 1,080, (1080i) according to Canon's own specifications page, and the included battery will only give you one hour of actual recording time without using the LCD screen. And there is even more bad news.

AU: 'Sad' is a bit harsh, there. 1440x1080 is standard HDV spec and AVCHD also has this ratio as most typical, with wide pixels for a 1920x1080 finish. Not perfect, but it is in common use right now, so it isn't all that sad... unless all such cameras are sad... which they may well be... pining for Full HD.

You can carry more batteries, but the optional big battery only gives you marginal improvements: 2 hours 15 mins of actual recording time, again without using the LCD. I have to say that these lousy specs and its weight of 505 grams (without battery) don't justify the expected $1,175 price tag.

Canon iVIS HG10 Type name iVIS HG10 Type HD video camera Use media Built-in hard disk (1.8 inches, 40GB) Animated picture record mode Record standard: AVCHD standard conformity (high profile correspondence) Animated picture compressed method: MPEG-4 AVC/H. 264 standard conformity (animated picture record pixel: 1440Ã—1080) Speech compression method: Dolby Digital 2ch/sampling frequency 48kHz Animated picture record time HXP (high picture quality) mode: Approximately 5 hour 30 minutes (approximately 15Mbp *) XP (high picture quality) mode: Approximately 9 hour 30 minutes (approximately 9Mbps *) SP (standard) mode: Approximately 11 hour 30 minutes (approximately 7Mbps *) LP (long haul) mode: Approximately 15 hours (approximately 5Mbps *) * Average bit rate Image pickup element 1/2.7 type CMOS sensors, all the pixel read-outs Entire picture prime: Approximately 2,960,000 pixel At the time of effective picture prime/animated picture record: Approximately 2,070,000 pixel At the time of effective picture prime/still picture record: Approximately 2,760,000 pixel (4: At the time of 3 photographing) At the time of effective picture prime/still picture record: Approximately 2,070,000 pixel (16: At the time of 9 photographing) Filter RGB primary color filter Constitution of signal NTSC system conformity and 1080/60i system Scanning system Progressive Still picture record * Record medium miniSD card * As for still picture record to hard disk failure * Recording type Progressive photo * Record pixel size 2048Ã—1536/1920Ã—1080/1440Ã—1080/640Ã—480 * Compressed system JPEG system (bulk compressibility: Super fine/fine/normal) Lowest photographing luminous intensity Approximately 0.2 luces (at the time of knight mode, 1/2 seconds in shutter speed) Approximately 3 luces (automatic mode, at the time of o toss low shutter ON, 1/30 seconds in shutter speed) Subject luminous intensity range From approximately 0.2 luces approximately 100,000 lux Photographing lens * At the time of hard disk record (animated picture) From 6.1mm 61mm (At the time of 35mm conversion animated picture: From approximately 43.6mm 436mm) * At the time of card record (still picture) From 6.1mm 61mm (At the time of 35mm conversion 4:3 record: From approximately 40.0mm at the time of 400mm 16:9 record: From approximately 43.6mm 436mm) 11 â– 9 groups (2 aspherical lenses) * Shortest photographing distance: 10mm (AF gearing and wide edge) Zooming Adjustable-speed (15 stages) corresponding power zoom, seesaw type zoom lever At the time of animated picture: Optical 10 time and digital combined use 40 time /200 time At the time of card: Optical 10 time Electronic shutter * At the time of animated picture 1/30 from seconds 1/500 seconds (at the time of automatic mode [o toss low shutter ON] ) * 1/60 from seconds 1/500 seconds (at the time of automatic mode [o toss low shutter OFF] ) * 1/8, 1/15, 1/30, 1/60, 1/100, 1/250, 1/500, 1/1000 and 1/2000 seconds (at the time of TV mode) * * HD (PF24) you exclude when setting 1/2 from seconds 1/500 seconds (at the time of knight mode) * At the time in still picture 1/15 from seconds 1/500 seconds (at the time of automatic mode [o toss low shutter ON] ) 1/30 from seconds 1/500 seconds (at the time of automatic mode [o toss low shutter OFF] ) 1/2, 1/4, 1/8, 1/15, 1/30, 1/60, 1/100, 1/250 and 1/500 seconds (at the time of TV mode) 1/2 from seconds 1/500 seconds (at the time of knight mode) The hand blurring revision Optical system (shift system) Finder 0.27 Type wide color liquid crystal (approximately 12.3 ten thousand pixels), diopter adjustment possibility Liquid crystal monitor 2.7 Type wide color liquid crystal (approximately 21.1 ten thousand pixels) * Wide field of vision angle/wide color gamut correspondence and hard coat AR finishing AF mechanism High speed AF (TTL-æ˜ åƒ signal detection system and external phase difference range system) with normal AF (TTL-æ˜ åƒ signal detection system) selection is possible Control of exposure Automatic iris control Exposure revision - Exposure revision of 23 stages possibility (excludes AUTO and launch fireworks mode from 11 up to +11) AE function AUTO, P, Av, Tv and cinema *, SCN (portrait and sport, knight, snow, beach, evening glow and spotlight, launch fireworks) * As for cinema mode, only at the time of animated picture record White balance Full automatic TTL type 128 division FAWB (new white extraction system) automatic/set/pre-setting function Built-in microphone Stereo microphone (electret condenser microphone use) There is a window cutting function, (AUTO/OFF possibility) Auxiliary illuminant Built-in flash and mini- video light/write (high brightness white LED) Input/output terminal HDMI mini- terminal (type C 19 pins: Only output) AV mini- terminal (Ï†3.5mm4 extremely mini- jack: Only output) External microphone input terminal (Ï†3.5mm mini- stereo jack) Headphone terminal (Ï†3.5mm mini- stereo jack, AV mini- terminal combined use) Component terminal (D3/D1 corresponding special D terminal: Only output) USB terminal (mini-B and USB 2.0 Hi-Speed correspondence) Memory card connected terminal (special multi pins) Battery terminal (special 3 pins) DC input terminal (Ï†3.4mm jack) Power source DC 7.4V (battery pack), DC 8.4V (DC IN) Electric power consumption * When photographing At the time of view finder use: Approximately 4.4W (AF combination ç„¦, at the time of SP mode) Liquid crystal monitor (brightness standard) when using: Approximately 4.6W (AF combination ç„¦, at the time of SP mode) * When playing back Liquid crystal monitor (brightness standard) when using: Approximately 3.6W (at the time of SP mode) Size Approximately 81 (width) the Ã—75 (height) the Ã—129 (depth) mm (the grip belt not being included) Mass Only substance: Approximately 505g When photographing: Approximately 565g (Substance + battery pack BP-2L13+miniSD card)

