Canon EOS 40D Fires 6.5 Frames Per Second at 10.1MP

Just as Amazon did/didn't announce yesterday, Canon has also released the ultra-fast, 6.5 frames-per-second — on 75 JPEG/17 RAW bursts — 10.1 megapixel model, the Canon EOS 40D. With new, faster autofocus and its latest CMOS sensor, the 40D also adds live framing using its full 3-inch LCD screen, something which previously was only available on the EOS-1D Mk III. Picture of its back controls, price and full official specs after the jump.

The Canon EOS 40D will start shipping in September with a $1,299.00 price tag for the body and $1,499 for the version with Canon's EF 28-135mm f/3.5-5.6 IS USM zoom lens.

Features

Superb image quality: 10.1 Megapixel CMOS Sensor, extensive noise reduction technology, and 14-bit conversion for outstanding color tones and gradations.

Outstanding performance: 6.5 fps, burst rate up to 75 consecutive JPEGs or 17 RAW images and DIGIC III Image Processor.

Strong, rugged build quality: magnesium-alloy exterior, shutter durability-tested to 100,000 cycles, top speed 1/8000, top x-sync speed 1/250.

New AF system with 9 cross-type sensors, and world's first diagonal high-precision cross-type AF at center point with f/2.8 and faster lenses.

EOS Integrated Cleaning System, Picture Style settings, Spot metering, and Highlight Tone Priority for advanced in-camera image control.

Large 3.0-inch LCD monitor and advanced Live View Function with new options for reduced shutter time lag and quiet operation.

Wide range of accessories, including interchangeable focusing screens, extensive remote control options, and new battery grip BG-E2N.

Specifications Type Type Digital AF/AE SLR Recording Medium CF Card Type I and II and external media (USB v.2.0 hard drive, via optional Wireless File Transmitter WFT-E3A) Image Format 0.87 x 0.58 in./22.2 x 14.8mm (APS-C size sensor) Compatible Lenses Canon EF, EF-S, TS-E, and MP-E lenses Lens Mount Canon EF mount Lens Focal Length Conversion Factor* 1.6x

Image Sensor Type High-sensitivity, high-resolution, single-plate, CMOS sensor Pixels Approx. 10.10 megapixels Total Pixels Approx. 10.50 megapixels Aspect Ratio 3:2 (Horizontal : Vertical) Color Filter System RGB primary color filters Low-pass Filter Fixed position in front of the CMOS sensor

Recording System Recording Format DCF 2.0 (Exif 2.21): JPEG, RAW and RAW+JPEG simultaneous recording possible. Multiple options for recording images on a memory card. Image Format JPEG, RAW (Canon CR2) File Size JPEG/Large: Approx. 3.5MB (3,888 x 2,592) JPEG/Medium: Approx. 2.1MB (2,816 x 1,880) JPEG/Small: Approx. 1.2MB (1,936 x 1,288) RAW: Approx. 12.4MB (3,888 x 2,592) sRAW: Approx. 7.1MB (1,936 x 1,288)

Folders Automatically created by camera; can be user-created with "Manual Reset" file naming setting File Numbering Continuous numbering Auto reset Manual reset (the image numbering is reset to 0001, a new folder is created automatically)

Color Space Selectable between sRGB and Adobe RGB Interface USB 2.0 Hi-Speed, mini-B port. NTSC/PAL for video output

White Balance Settings Auto, Daylight, Shade, Cloudy, Tungsten, White Fluorescent Light, Flash, Custom WB setting, user-set Color Temperature (2,500~10,000K) Auto White Balance Auto white balance, taken from imaging sensor Personal White Balance White balance bracketing: Three consecutive images written to CF card for each firing of shutter; Up to +/- 3 levels in 1-step increments White balance shift: blue/amber bias and/or magenta/green bias +/- up to 9 levels; manually set by user

Viewfinder Type Eye-level SLR with solid glass pentaprism Coverage Approx. 95% horizontally and vertically Magnification 0.95x (-1 dpt with 50mm lens at infinity) Eyepoint Approx. 22mm Dioptric Adjustment Correction -3.0 to +1.0 diopter Mirror Quick-return half mirror (Transmission: reflection ratio of 40:60) Viewfinder Information AF (AF points, focus confirmation light), Exposure (shutter speed, aperture, ISO speed, AE lock, exposure level, spot metering circle, exposure warning), Flash (flash ready, flash exposure compensation, high-speed sync, FE lock, red-eye reduction light), Image (monochrome shooting, maximum burst, white balance correction, CF card information) Depth-of-Field Preview Enabled with depth-of-field preview button; possible in Live View Function Eyepiece Shutter None

Autofocus Type TTL-CT-SIR AF-dedicated CMOS sensor AF Points 9 cross-type AF points, including center AF point; fully functional with f/5.6 or faster lenses

Additional high-precision, diagonal cross-type sensor at Center AF point, used with lenses f/2.8 or faster AF Working Range EV -0.5 ~18 (ISO 100 at 73Â°F/23Â°C) Focusing Modes Autofocus (One-Shot AF, Predictive AI Servo AF, AI Focus AF), Manual Focus (MF) AF Point Selection Automatic selection, Manual AF point selection Selected AF Point Display Superimposed red illumination in viewfinder; also visible on top or rear LCD panel when AF point select button is pressed AF-assist Beam Intermittent firing of built-in flash

Exposure Control Metering Modes 35-zone TTL full aperture metering Evaluative metering (linked to all AF points) Partial metering (approx. 9% of viewfinder) Spot metering (approx. 3.8% of viewfinder) Center-weighted average metering

Metering Range EV 0-20 (ISO 100 at 73Â°F/23Â°C with EF 50mm f/1.4 USM lens, ISO 100) Exposure Control Systems Program AE (shiftable), Shutter-priority AE, Aperture-priority AE, Auto Depth-of-field AE (non-shiftable), Full auto (non-shiftable), Programmed image control modes, Manual exposure, E-TTL II autoflash program AE ISO Speed Range Equivalent to ISO 100-1600* (in 1/3-stop or whole stop increments), ISO speed can be expanded to ISO 3200

* Standard output sensitivity. Recommended exposure index. Exposure Compensation Exposure Compensation (user-set): +/-3 stops in 1/3- or 1/2-half increments AE Lock Auto: Applied in One-Shot AF mode with evaluative metering when focus is achieved Manual (user-set): By AE lock button in all metering modes

Shutter Type Vertical-travel, mechanical, focal-plane shutter with all speeds electronically controlled Shutter Speeds 1/8000 to 30 sec. (1/3-stop increments), X-sync at 1/250 sec. Shutter Release Soft-touch electromagnetic release Self-timer 10 sec. delay, 2 sec. delay Remote Control Canon N3 type terminal

Built-in Flash Type Auto pop-up, retractable, built-in flash in the pentaprism Guide Number 13/43 (ISO 100 in meters/feet) Recycling Time Approx. 3 sec. Flash-ready Indicator Flash-ready indicator lights in viewfinder Flash Coverage 17mm lens focal length (equivalent to 27mm in 35mm format) Flash Metering System E-TTL II autoflash Flash Exposure Compensation +/-2 stops in 1/3- and 1/2-stop increments;

Can be set on EOS 40D body or with most EX-series speedlites

LCD Monitor Type TFT color, liquid-crystal monitor Screen Monitor size 3.0 in. Pixels Approx. 230,000 pixels Coverage Approx. 100% Brightness Control 7 levels provided

Playback Image Display Format Single image, 4-image index, 9-image index, Jump, Magnified zoom (approx. 1.5x to 10x), Histogram, AF point display, Auto rotate, Rotate Live View: View image before shooting on LCD monitor; live histogram and live simulation of exposure level possible with C.Fn IV-7-1 Highlight Alert In the single image display and (INFO) display, over-exposed highlight areas will blink

Image Protection and Erase Protection Single image or all images in the memory card can be protected or cancel the image protection Erase Single image, select images, all images in a CF card or unprotected images Direct Printing from the Camera Enabled with the Print/Share button Compatible Printers CP and SELPHY Compact Photo Printers, PIXMA Photo Printers and PictBridge compatible printers (via USB Interface Cable IFC-200U, included with camera kit) Settings Print quantity, style (image, paper size, paper type, printing effects, layout), trimming, tilt correction (compatibility varies, depending upon printer in use)

Menus Menu Categories Shooting Playback Setup Custom function/My Menu

LCD Monitor Language 18 (English, German, French, Dutch, Danish, Portuguese, Finnish, Italian, Norwegian, Swedish, Spanish, Greek, Russian, Polish, Simplified/Traditional Chinese, Korean, Japanese)

Power Source Battery One dedicated Battery Pack BP-511A AC power can be supplied via the optional AC Adapter Kit ACK-E2 Number of Shots Normal shooting, at 73Â°F/23Â°C: No flash: approx. 1100 images 50% flash use: approx. 800 images

at 32Â°F/0Â°C: No flash: approx. 950 images 50% flash use: approx. 700 images

(tests comply with CIPA industry test standards)

The above figures apply when one fully-charged Battery Pack BP-511A is used Battery Check Automatic Power Saving Provided. Power turns off after 1, 2, 4, 8, 15, 30 min. Back-up Battery One CR2016 coin-type lithium battery. Battery life approx. 5 years

Dimensions and Weight Dimensions (W x H x D) 5.7 x 4.2 x 2.9 in./145.5 x 107.8 x 73.5mm Weight 26.1 oz./740g

Operating Environment Operating Temperature Range 32-104Â°F/0-40Â°C Operating Humidity Range 85% or less