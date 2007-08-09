Canon EOS 40D Digital SLR Pricing Leaked?

Precious little information is available about the upcoming Canon EOS 40D Digital SLR, successor to the Canon EOS 30D and probably destined to be a favorite among prosumers everywhere. Unless this is a fake, some dope at Best Buy might have accidentally leaked a little tidbit of information that indicates the camera's pricing to be $1599.99. We're guessing that must be the price for the body only. Take a look at that stocking, pricing and availability info on the allegedly leaked photo above. If it's fo' reals, looks like we might be seeing it on September 2. There were also a few unconfirmed specs mentioned on the same site where we found this pic as well.

From this unofficial 40D fanboy site comes this generic prose:

Canon's new EOS 40D brings proven EOS technology to a new level, giving photographers an unbeatable photographic experience. The EOS 40D incorporates a host of new features with Canon's highly acclaimed 8.2 megapixel CMOS sensor and DIGIC II Image Processor. The EOS 40D includes enhanced operational features such as a new 2.5 inch LCD monitor, true spot metering, a durable new shutter mechanism and Canon's Picture Style feature, all in an sturdy, magnesium-clad body. With all these new features the EOS 40D is truly perfection, refined. Canon 40D Specifications:

*10.2 Megapixel APS-C size CMOS sensor * 5 fps and 30 large JPEG frame burst * Integrated Cleaning System * 2.5", 230K pixel, 170Âº wide viewing angle LCD screen * Picture Style image processing parameters * Spot metering and High Precision 9-point AF system * DIGIC III image processor with 0.15 sec start-up time * Digital Photo Professional RAW processing software * 100,000 cycle shutter durability and rugged magnesium alloy body * Simultaneous RAW and JPEG recording * Wide 100-3200 ISO range * E-TTL II Flash * PictBridge compatibility * Complete compatibility with all Canon EF and EF-S lenses and EX-series Speedlites * USB 2.0 Hi-Speed and Video Out connectivity

We're suspicious of that spec list, especially since the paragraph above mentions a 8.2 MP sensor while the spec list says 10.2. That paragraph above also names the Digic II Image Processor, which will be the Digic III in the 40D. In the absence of real info from Canon, these kinds of flaky leaks are usually the result. Reader beware. [Canon EOS 40D Site (Unofficial)]