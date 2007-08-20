Canon EOS-1Ds Mark III Has Ultra-Low Noise Full-Frame 21.1MP Sensor

After Amazon spilt the Canon EOS-1Ds Mark III is now official, complete with its dual Digic III processors and ultra-low noise full-frame 21.1 megapixel CMOS sensor. It can capture 5 images per second up to 56 JPEGs or 12 RAWs and, hopefully, the auto-focus on this one will work fine. Full official specs, price and back image after the jump.

This beast body will eat through $7,999 when it gets released in November. This was the price of the previous 16.6MP model. Meanwhile, the new Canon EF14mm f/2.8L II USM lens —which will be released in October— will set you back $2,199, both list price.

Superb image quality: entirely new 21.1 Megapixel Full-Frame Canon CMOS Sensor, Highlight Tone Priority, and 14-bit A/D conversions for outstanding color tones.

Dual "DIGIC III" Image Processor for excellent image quality and processing speed.

Live View Function capabilities, displayed on the large 3.0-inch LCD monitor.

Outstanding durability thanks to a shutter durability-tested to 300,000 cycles, dust- and water-resistant design, and EOS Integrated Cleaning System.

Up to 5 fps, burst rate up to 15 consecutive RAW images or 45 full-resolution JPEGs, and compatible with newest UDMA high-speed CF cards.

Fast and precise AF system, with 19 high-precision, cross-type AF points with f/2.8 or faster lenses and 26 additional "Assist Points."

Compatible with wireless file transmitter WFT-E2A, extensive remote control accessories, and 15 different interchangeable Ec-series focus screens.

Specifications Type Type Digital AF/AE SLR Recording Medium CF Card Type I and II, SD/SDHC Memory Card (1 slot each), and/or External media (USB v.2.0 hard drive, via optional Canon WFT-E2A transmitter), compatible with UDMA-compliant CF cards, and SDHC SD cards Image Format 1.42 x 0.94 in./36.0 x 24.0mm (full-frame sensor) Compatible Lenses Canon EF, TS-E, and MP-E lenses (except EF-S lenses) Lens Mount Canon EF mount Lens Focal Length Conversion Factor* 1.0x

Image Sensor Type Full-frame, high-sensitivity, high-resolution, single-plate, CMOS sensor Pixels Approx. 21.10 megapixels Total Pixels Approx. 21.90 megapixels Aspect Ratio 3:2 (Horizontal : Vertical) Color Filter System RGB primary color filters Low-pass Filter Fixed position in front of the CMOS sensor

Recording System Recording Format DCF 2.0 (Exif 2.21): JPEG, RAW and RAW+JPEG simultaneous recording possible. Multiple options for recording images on two memory cards, and onto compatible external USB hard drives (via optional Wireless File Transmitter WFT-E2A) Image Format JPEG, JPEG+RAW, RAW (Canon CR2) File Size JPEG/Large: Approx. (TBA) MB (5,616 x 3,744) JPEG/Medium 1: Approx. (TBA) MB (4,992 x 3,328) JPEG/Medium 2: Approx. (TBA) MB (4,080 x 2,720) JPEG/Small: Approx. (TBA) MB (2,784 x 1,856) RAW: Approx. (TBA) MB (5,616 x 3,744) sRAW: Approx. (TBA) MB (2,784 x 1,856)

Folders Can be manually created by user, and freely selected for subsequent images. File Numbering Continuous numbering Auto reset Manual reset (the image numbering is reset to 0001, a new folder is created automatically)

Color Space Selectable between sRGB and Adobe RGB Interface USB 2.0 Hi-Speed, mini-B port. NTSC/PAL for video output

White Balance Settings Auto, Daylight, Shade, Cloudy, Tungsten Light, White Fluorescent Light, Flash, five Custom WB settings (1-5), user-set Color Temperature (2,500~10,000K), five Personal White Balance PC-1 to PC-5 Auto White Balance Auto white balance, taken from imaging sensor Personal White Balance White balance bracketing: Three consecutive images, Up to +/- 3 levels in 1-step increments White balance shift: blue/amber bias and/or magenta/green bias +/- 9 levels; manually set by user

Viewfinder Type Eye-level SLR with fixed pentaprism Coverage Approx. 100% horizontally and vertically Magnification 0.76x (-1 dpt with 50mm lens at infinity) Eyepoint Approx. 20mm Dioptric Adjustment Correction -3.0 to +1.0 diopter Mirror Quick-return half mirror (Transmission: reflection ratio of 37:63) Viewfinder Information AF (AF points, focus confirmation light, point selection mode, registration), Exposure (metering mode, spot metering area, shutter speed, aperture, manual exposure, AE lock, ISO speed, exposure level, exposure warning), Flash (flash ready, high-speed sync, FE lock, flash exposure level), Image (JPEG recording, RAW recording, shots remaining, maximum burst, white balance correction, memory card information), Battery check Depth-of-Field Preview Enabled with depth-of-field preview button; possible in Live View Function Eyepiece Shutter Built-in

Autofocus Type TTL-AREA-SIR AF-dedicated CMOS sensor AF Points 45-point (19 high-precision cross-type AF points plus 26 Assist AF points) AF Working Range EV -1 ~18 (ISO 100 at 73Â°F/23Â°C) Focusing Modes Autofocus (One-Shot AF, Predictive AI Servo AF), Manual Focus (MF) AF Point Selection Automatic selection; Manual selection: 19 AF points, or only inner 9 AF points (C.Fn III-9-1), or outer 9 AF points (C.Fn III-9-2) Selected AF Point Display Superimposed in viewfinder and on LCD panel AF-assist Beam None. Emitted by EX-series Speedlite or optional ST-E2 Speedlite Transmitter

Exposure Control Metering Modes 63-zone TTL full aperture metering Evaluative metering (linked to all AF points) Partial metering (approx. 8.5% of viewfinder) Spot metering (approx. 2.4% of viewfinder) Center spot metering AF point-linked spot metering (C.Fn. I-7-1) Multi-spot metering (max. 8 spot metering entries) Center-weighted average metering

Metering Range EV 0-20 (ISO 100 at 73Â°F/23Â°C with EF 50mm f/1.4 USM lens, ISO 100) Exposure Control Systems Program AE (shiftable), Shutter speed-priority AE, Aperture-priority AE, E-TTL II program AE (Evaluative flash metering, Averaged flash metering), Manual, Bulb ISO Speed Range Equivalent to ISO 100-1600* (in 1/3-stop or whole stop increments), ISO speed can be expanded to ISO 50 and 3200 (via C.Fn I-3)

* Standard output sensitivity. Recommended exposure index. Exposure Compensation Exposure Compensation (user-set): up to +/-3 stops in 1/3- or 1/2-half increments Auto Bracketing (AEB): 3 shots, up to +/- 3 stops, in 1/3 or 1/2 stop increments, in all exposure modes. Sequence can be changed via C.Fn I-5 AE Lock Auto: Applied in One-Shot AF mode with evaluative metering when focus is achieved Manual (user-set): By AE lock button in all metering modes

Shutter Type Vertical-travel, mechanical, focal-plane shutter with all speeds electronically controlled Shutter Speeds 1/8000 to 30 sec. (1/3-, 1/2- or 1-stop increments), X-sync at 1/250 sec. (with EOS dedicated external Speedlites; 1/250 maximum with other shoe-mount flashes, and 1/60th-1/250th with studio strobes*)

* maximum sync speed with studio strobes will depend upon flash characteristics and connection method; testing is encouraged to verify fastest possible sync speed with specific studio flash equipment Shutter Release Soft-touch electromagnetic release Self-timer 10 sec. delay, 2 sec. delay Remote Control Canon N3 type terminal

External Speedlite EOS External Flash or Dedicated Speedlites E-TTL II autoflash with all EX Series Speedlites PC Terminal Provided; accepts third-party flash units with sync line voltages up to 250V maximum

Drive System Drive Modes Single, silent, high-speed continuous (approx. 5 fps), low-speed continuous (approx. 3 fps), 10- or 2-sec. self-timer Continuous Shooting Speed Approx. 5 fps (at a shutter speed of 1/(TBA) sec. or faster in all recording modes) Max. Burst During Continuous Shooting JPEG: approx. 45 frames RAW: approx. 15 frames RAW+JPEG: approx. (TBA) frames (Large/Fine)

LCD Monitor Type TFT color, liquid-crystal monitor Screen Monitor size 3.0 in., diagonal Pixels Approx. 230,000 pixels Coverage Approx. 100% Brightness Control 7 levels provided

Playback Image Display Format Single image, 4-image index, 9-image index, Jump, AF point, Magnified zoom (approx. 1.5x to 10x), Brightness or RGB Histogram, Auto rotate, Rotate Live View Function: view image before shooting on LCD monitor; live histogram and live simulation of exposure level possible with C.Fn IV-16-1 Highlight Alert In the single image display and (INFO) display, over-exposed highlight areas will blink

Image Protection and Erase Protection Single image, all images in a folder, or all images in the memory card can be protected or cancel the image protection Erase Single image, all images in a folder, all images in the memory card or check-marked images can be erased or unprotected. Direct Printing from the Camera Possible with compatible PictBridge-enabled printers Compatible Printers CP and SELPHY Compact Photo Printers, PIXMA Photo Printers and PictBridge compatible printers (via USB Interface Cable IFC-200U, included with camera kit) Settings Print quantity, style (image, paper size, paper type, printing effects, layout), trimming, tilt correction

New Features Dust Delete Feature Via built-in microphone at rear of camera body; activated by pressing recording button on camera. Sound file attached to image file on memory card Picture Style WAV Recording Time Max. 30 sec. per recording

Menus Menu Categories Shooting Playback Setup Custom function/My Menu

LCD Monitor Language 18 (English, German, French, Dutch, Danish, Portuguese, Finnish, Italian, Norwegian, Swedish, Spanish, Greek, Russian, Polish, Simplified/Traditional Chinese, Korean, Japanese)

Power Source Battery One dedicated lithium-ion battery pack LP-E4 AC power can be supplied via the AC Adapter Kit ACK-E4 (included) Number of Shots At 73Â°F/23Â°C: Approx. (TBA) At 32Â°F/0Â°C: Approx. (TBA) The above figures apply when a fully-charged Battery Pack LP-E4 is used Battery Check Automatic, displayed in six levels. Precise readout of percentage remaining, shots taken since last charge, calibration recommended, and approx. remaining battery life are displayed with Battery Info menu setting. Power Saving Provided. Power turns off after 1, 2, 4, 8, 15, 30 min. Back-up Battery One CR2025 lithium battery

Dimensions and Weight Dimensions (W x H x D) 6.1 x 6.3 x 3.1 in./156 x 159.6 x 79.9mm Weight 42.5 oz./1,205g

Operating Environment Operating Temperature Range 32-113Â°F/0-45Â°C Operating Humidity Range 85% or less