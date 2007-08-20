Canon EOS-1Ds Mark III; Amazon Telling Tales?

Looks like Amazon are really spilling the Canon beans today. Up for pre-order now, is the Canon EOS-1Ds Mark III, details of which we last brought to you back in May. Pricing and specification after the jump.The DSLR, (body only), is set to retail at $7,999. Given the spec the price does not seem too extortionate and it will certainly be an improvement on the cheaper, EOS-1D Mark III. The EOS-1Ds will weigh in at a very reasonable 1205g and we are hoping Canon have gone to work on the autofocus problem the EOS-1D Mark III suffered from. Pre-orders are being taken now for delivery by December 10th, 2007. According to the Amazon pages the EOS-1Ds Mark III will include the following:

•21.1-megapixel full-frame CMOS sensor •Large 3.0-inch LCD display with Live View and seven brightness settings •5 fps at shutter speeds 1/500 second or faster (for bursts of up to 45 Large/Fine JPEGs or 15 RAW images) •sRAW mode; 35-zone metering system; 45-point AF; integrated Self-Cleaning Sensor Unit •Powered by LP-E4 lithium-ion battery pack; stores images on CF, SD, or some SDHC memory cards

If the leaked information above has got you rolling about all excited, let us not forget Amazon has been known to jump way out with their pre-release spec. There is every possibility this may be corrected nearer to the launch date. Take this with a pinch of salt, as ever. Hit the link for a detailed run down of the entire technical spec list. [Amazon, Thanks Jimmy] .