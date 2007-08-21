Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Canon announcements, local pricing

Lots of announcements in the overnight feed from Canon, and we've received the same lost of big news for the local market too. Names don't always quite match up to faces in the translation, though, so here's all the goss on what's what locally in Canon's new line up.

First the EOS 1Ds Mark III: Available November, RRP $12,999.

Next the EOS 40D (I want one of these): Available August 25, RRP $1999 (body) or $2799 (EF-S 17-85mm f/4-5.6 IS USM).

The rest have been announced, but no local RRPs just yet. The PowerShot A650 IS and A720 IS, and the IXUS 860 IS (US-named ELPH SD870) and IXUS 960 IS (ELPH SD950) are all due September. The PowerShot SX100 IS is due October. The PowerShot G9 has been more 'introduced' than announced, with no dates nor pricing. -Seamus Byrne

