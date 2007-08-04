Canon 40D DSLR Prosumer Flagship Images?

That's what is reported to be a 40D, the successor to Canon's 30D prosumer flagship. The highlights of improvement appear to be a live view LCD, boosting the MP rating from 8.2 to 12 or 13, and Small RAW image format. Sounds fanciful, especially as we've heard all sorts of other numbers out there for MP ratings in the past. Either way, I love the 30D, so am excited for the successor. And I can't wait for the official news, whatever specs that will bring. [Northlight Images]