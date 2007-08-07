Camy Pro Gear Wiimote Hero Pack Totally Hy-Rules!

While it isn't officially licensed Zelda merchandise, the Hero Pack is probably the closest you'll ever get to swinging a Wii-enabled Master Sword without going the DIY route. This slightly-miniaturized Hyrulean sword-and-shield combo is easy to assemble and designed to preserve all button and IR functionality. Live out your wildest Zelda fantasies in your living room this holiday season for $20. Be sure to check out the last ten seconds of IGN's hands-on video after the jump; they know why you're really buying this thing.

[Wii Hero Pack via IGN]