There are summer camps and summer camps, it seems. Camp Okutta, somewhere in the Canadian wilds, is the best training camp outside a war zone, apparently, where you can toughen up your little darlings. Twinky-looking camp counselors give classes in grenade throwing, automatic weapon handling and land mine dodging (quite a handy skill if you're thinking of playing frisbee with them in the near future.) And I know what your next question is going to be: Where can I sign the brats up?I'm afraid you can't, because Okutta doesn't exist. It's all a figment of charity War Child Canada's imagination, who made the video to draw attention to the plight of the world's child soldiers who do end up in war training camps. [Camp Okuttavia Neatorama]
Camp Okutta Teaches Kids How to Lob the Perfect Grenade
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia
With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.