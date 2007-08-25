Camp Okutta Teaches Kids How to Lob the Perfect Grenade

There are summer camps and summer camps, it seems. Camp Okutta, somewhere in the Canadian wilds, is the best training camp outside a war zone, apparently, where you can toughen up your little darlings. Twinky-looking camp counselors give classes in grenade throwing, automatic weapon handling and land mine dodging (quite a handy skill if you're thinking of playing frisbee with them in the near future.) And I know what your next question is going to be: Where can I sign the brats up?I'm afraid you can't, because Okutta doesn't exist. It's all a figment of charity War Child Canada's imagination, who made the video to draw attention to the plight of the world's child soldiers who do end up in war training camps. [Camp Okuttavia Neatorama]