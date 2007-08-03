The Caltrain board is going to approve a multi-million-dollar project, finished by the end of 2008, that adds GPS and web-based tracking functionality for their trains. Caltrain, the SF Bay Area's commuter train, will then use the "Real Time Train Predictive Arrival GPS System" in nine train stops, allowing users to monitor the train's location/arrival via the website 511.org, and time their jog down to the train accordingly. [MercuryNews]
Caltrain GPS Project Tracks, Locates Late Trains
