Did you ever want to be Marty McFly so you could get your hands on the flux capacitor, not for time travel, but instead so you could use it as dÃ©cor for your abode? Well friends rejoice, B&W has released the Tube Clock. The set up consists of six smoke domes encasing red LEDs, all mounted on a stainless steel and wood base. Although it is unlikely it will take you back to 1985, it will make you look like a stylised don that should be wearing an Armani suit.The contrast between your geek factor and the clocks chic factor shall put ladies in an extremely confused state of mind. Hopefully, this 'confusion' will render them helpless to your otherwise pathetic advances. There you have it, not only will this clock tell you the time, right down to the second it will also get you laid. If the above is not reason enough to relieve you of your $200, I don't know what is. [Product Page via Technabob] .
B&W Tube Clock Gets You Laid
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia
With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.