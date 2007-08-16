Buy a Cheap Antonov, Laugh at Carry-on Limits

If infinite legroom and no carry-on limits appeal to you, then you're in luck, because the Russian government are selling off Anotonov AN-124s cheap. You can probably grab yourself a bargain with one of the enormous planes, which can carry a load of 150 metric tons. There's even a bedroom for the pilots, which you can see in the video after the jump. It may not be very green to have a personal jet, and this is probably the least green ever conceived, right up there with Google's party plane and Travolta's Boeing. [Defense Tech]