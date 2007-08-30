Buy a 46-inch Samsung HDTV, Get a 19-inch Samsung HDTV Free

While one HDTV is good, two HDTVs are clearly even better. That's why this Dealzmodo is so sweet: If you buy a 1080p 46-inch Samsung LCD HDTV, Amazon will toss you a 19-inch Samsung LCD HDTV (which retails for $380) for freesies. The total price before shipping is $2,019.99, which is pretty damned good for two HDTVs. Get on it, people. [Amazon.com]

AU: Just a reminder - deals like this are US only, but we post them now and then for the sake of pointing out the cool deals we sometimes miss out on.