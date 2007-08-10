Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Butterfly Knife-esque CD/MP3 Concept

dmp.jpgMP3s may be the wave of the future, but that doesn't mean we've had the initiative to digitize our CD collection. This Dual Music Player concept is a both a portable MP3 player and a more portable CD player. Unfolding ala butterfly knife, the DMP concept spins your CDs while exposed the the world, but we bet the effect would look pretty wicked (especially when operating the dual purpose, self defense saw function).

Yanko commenters recommend the device rips CDs for you. And, while that idea completely makes sense, it also shows how understandably futile the portable CD player market has become. I for one miss the mechanical nature of musical playback. But then again, the near limitless battery life, micro designs and skip-free operation do a lot to make up for my illogical playback preferences. [yanko]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature netflix streaming

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles