We just found one more video of one of the projects from that new book, Forbidden LEGO by Ulrik Pilegaard and Mike Dooley, and this one's the Candy Catapult. The book with all the particulars about how to build this mini trebuchet for sweets will retail for $24.95. [No Starch Press]
Build a Candy Catapult with LEGO
